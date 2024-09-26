Ultimate list of cosy films to watch as we settle into autumn

Despite trying to hold onto summer for as long as possible, autumn really is officially here to stay.

Swapping our shorts for scarves and iced teas to pumpkin spice can have a dampener on our moods but one way to settle into a new season is by relaxing with some iconic movies.

If you find the transition to this darker season a bit tough, check out our list of cosy films below that will help you embrace this new time of year. They’re also perfect for autumnal date nights in by the fire so save this list for later!

You’ve Got Mail

Set in autumn in New York, this story follows book shop rivals Kathleen and Joe, who unknowingly fall in love through anonymous online emails. Their digital romance blossoms as they remain unaware that they are feuding in real-life.

Brooklyn

Showing how Eilis, a young Irish immigrant in 1950’s New York, navigates her new life and love as the seasons change, she’s torn between her future in America and her past in Ireland.

Dead Poets Society

Credit: Touchstone Pictures

An unconventional English teacher, Mr. Keating, inspires his students at an elite boarding school to embrace poetry, think for themselves, and rebel against the ‘norm’.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Credit: Summit Entertainment

As autumn brings a new school term, Charlie, an introverted highschooler, navigates the challenges of being a teenager, friendship, and mental health. After making new friends, Charlie learns to embrace life and confront his difficult past.

Knives Out

This modern whodunit is based on the mysterious death of wealthy novelist Harlan Thrombey. Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the eccentric Thrombey family, each of whom has a potential motive. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, Blanc must untangle a web of lies to uncover the true culprit.

When Harry Met Sally

After initially meeting in college, Harry and Sally reunite years later and face the complexities of their friendship and undeniable feelings they have for each other.

Good Will Hunting

Will is a genius janitor working at MIT, who solves complex maths problems but struggles with his own personal demons. After a violent outburst, he's forced to see a therapist, Sean, who helps him confront his past, find his purpose, and embrace his potential.

Lost in Translation

Credit: Focus Features

A washed-up actor named Bob and a young woman feeling lost in her marriage, Charlotte, form an unlikely friendship while staying in Tokyo. They manage to find a connection amid shared feelings of isolation and cultural displacement.

Little Women

This new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, directed by Greta Gerwig, follows the March sisters – Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth – as they navigate womanhood, love, and ambition during and after the Civil War.

Forrest Gump

This heartwarming film follows the life story of a kind-hearted man as he unintentionally influences key moments in American history. While life leads him on extraordinary adventures, he stays devoted to his childhood love, Jenny.