Ultimate checklist of cosy movies to watch this autumn
Autumn is the perfect time to embrace all the cosy vibes.
Getting comfy beneath heaps of blankets, lighting fall-scented candles and snuggling up with a great movie is one of our favourite ways to pass these evenings.
There are some movies that you just have to watch at this time of year, (Twilight, we’re looking at you) but with the constant addition of new films to Netflix and the plethora of movies to see at the flicks, it’s easy to forget the classic films to watch at this time of year.
Whether you’re in the mood for a childhood throwback, a good rom-com or something spooky, we’re created the ultimate checklist of 25 incredible films to watch this season.
So, if you’re in the mood for some brilliant autumn movies, then check out our collection below and get ready to cross them off your list!
Coraline
When Harry Met Sally
Edward Scissorhands
Fall
You’ve Got Mail
About Time
Twilight series
Clueless
Little Women
Ghostbusters
Silver Linings Playbook
Grease
Beetlejuice
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Bird Box
Sleepy Hollow
Matilda
Harry Potter series
The Edge of Seventeen
Hocus Pocus
E.T
Knives Out
Good Will Hunting
Legally Blonde
Addams Family Values