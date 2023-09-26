Ultimate checklist of cosy movies to watch this autumn

Autumn is the perfect time to embrace all the cosy vibes.

Getting comfy beneath heaps of blankets, lighting fall-scented candles and snuggling up with a great movie is one of our favourite ways to pass these evenings.

There are some movies that you just have to watch at this time of year, (Twilight, we’re looking at you) but with the constant addition of new films to Netflix and the plethora of movies to see at the flicks, it’s easy to forget the classic films to watch at this time of year.

Whether you’re in the mood for a childhood throwback, a good rom-com or something spooky, we’re created the ultimate checklist of 25 incredible films to watch this season.

So, if you’re in the mood for some brilliant autumn movies, then check out our collection below and get ready to cross them off your list!

Coraline

When Harry Met Sally

Edward Scissorhands

Fall

You’ve Got Mail

About Time

Twilight series

Clueless

Little Women

Ghostbusters

Silver Linings Playbook

Grease

Beetlejuice

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Bird Box

Sleepy Hollow

Matilda

Harry Potter series

The Edge of Seventeen

Hocus Pocus

E.T

Knives Out

Good Will Hunting

Legally Blonde

Addams Family Values