Uh-oh! Not to complain, but complaining is actually bad for you

We all love a good moan over the housing crisis, the state of our hair or that annoying friend who stood us up for brunch plans, but actually, complaining it pretty bad for you.

One study found that complaining about work can be really bad for your performance and your mood.

So while muttering darkly about someone stealing your yoghurt from the fridge or how uncomfortable your chair is might seem cathartic, is actually has an impact on how you perform in situations.

At this point, you have to stop complaining about the amount of work that needs to be done. Just list them down, shut up and do it. — Naimah Sazaki (@NaimahSazaki) April 10, 2017

One study in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology found that there is a huge difference between chronic complainers and those who keep their issues to themselves.

A group of volunteers kept a diary for three days, reporting on their mood and how well they’d slept the night before .

They then described something negative that had happened at the office that day, and how that made them feel, and how they reacted to it, before completing the third entry about their mood.

Life is easier when you're not complaining. — Feelings (@Friendstagram) April 13, 2017

The researchers found that those who complained about their negative work experience performed worse that day, and the day after.

As we're not ones to bottle up our emotions, we don't think we'll be taking this event to heart anytime soon.

After all, if we had nothing to complain about, what would we even discuss?