Tyra Banks reveals a ‘Coyote Ugly’ sequel is in the works

Tyra Banks just made all of our early 2000’s dreams come true, be revealing that a brand new Coyote Ugly film or series is in the works, 20 years after the original musical film hit our screens!

The supermodel confirmed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she’s been vying for a Coyote Ugly reboot for quite some time, and is now taking concrete steps to make it happen.

In the interview Tyra revealed, “I was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back.”

“Maria Bello, one of the stars of Coyote Ugly, we were supposed to be on a call. Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series,” Tyra confessed, referring to her former cast-mate, Maria Bello who played Lil, the feisty bar owner in the film.

Kelly, echoing what we’re all thinking, exclaimed, “You should do it!”.

The iconic romantic, musical-comedy film, Coyote Ugly, was released in the year 2000. It became a quick success, earning $113M at the box office and quite the fan base.

The film follows an aspiring songwriter (Piper Perabo) who moves to New York to pursue her musical dreams, but ends up working at a bar full of gorgeous women. While she forms a bond with these girls, she falls in love with a music producer and struggles with following her passion for music.

Describing her very first audition, Tyra recalled, “They asked me what song I wanted to play. I was like, ‘OK, I'll take Prince's Kiss.’ They push play. I'm in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me.”

“And I'm dancing. I'm head whipping. The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I'm out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They're like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going,’” she explained.

Unfortunately, Tyra didn’t spill any more tid-bits about the Coyote Ugly reboot, including which other cast members will reprise their roles? Will LeAnn Rimes take on the soundtrack once again? Only take will tell we suppose…