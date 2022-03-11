Two young people have tragically died in a road accident this morning

It has been reported that two young people have tragically died following a fatal road accident which took place early this morning.

The single vehicle collision happened in Co. Roscommon on the R293 between Ballaghadereen and Gorteen, at Edmonstown road, at approximately 3:30am on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Gardaí and Emergency Services quickly arrived at the scene where they began treating the three people travelling in the car for their serious injuries.

One of the occupants, a male in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The second, a female in her 30s, was taken by Ambulance to Castlebar Hospital. She has since been pronounced dead also.

The third person, a male also in his 20s, was taken to Castlebar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The crash site remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts go out to each of these young people’s families and loved ones during this harrowing time.