Two teens arrested following death of elderly woman

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 82-year-old woman died following a robbery at her home.

The woman, named by police as Joy Middleditch, was found lying on the floor in her home in the Parkfield area of Sussex, England on Saturday March 25 after officers were called to the scene at 1.50pm.

The robbery is believed to have taken place during the night between Friday 24 March and early Saturday morning, 25 March.

After Joy was found, she was brought to hospital for treatment of her serious injuries but sadly passed away on March 27.

Suffolk Police released a statement earlier today to share more details about the incident and to announce the arrests of the teenage boys.

The statement reads, “The victim was found conscious but in a serious condition and was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment. Sadly, the woman died at hospital in the early hours of Monday 27 March”.

“Officers have been pursuing numerous lines of enquiry and today, Friday 31 March, arrested two males in connection with the incident”.

They then confirmed the teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Suffolk Police previously shared details about the robbery, stating that the victim’s handbag had been stolen but was later recovered. Her purse is still missing.

“It is reported that the victim heard a noise at her door, at which point two masked males forced entry into her home and knocked her to the ground”.

“Her handbag was stolen, which has since been located in Nelson Road, Pakefield, however a purse contained with the bag is still missing. It is believed this may be a black and white chequer pattern purse”.

Joy’s family released a heartbreaking statement about the loss of their loved one. “Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog. She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon”.

“We as a family would like to thank the police and the community for all their help and support”.

Witnesses or anybody with information about the incident are being asked to contact the authorities.