Two people released from Garda custody in relation to Ashling Murphy case

Two people who were arrested in connection to the Ashling Murphy case have now been released from Garda custody.

Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old school teacher from Offaly was brutally murdered on Januray 12 this year, while she was out running along the Grand Canal in Tullamore in the middle of the day.

An investigation was immediately launched in order to seek justice for Ashling’s tragic death.

On Wednesday morning, a married couple aged in their 60’s were arrested in Dublin on suspicion of withholding information

They were being held under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, and RTÉ reports that they were being questioned at separate garda stations in Portlaoise and Tullamore.

However, it’s since been reported that the pair were released from Garda custody on Thursday evening, and a report will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

31-year-old Jozef Puska, who has an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has previously been charged with the murder of Ms. Murphy, and is due to appear in court again next week, on March 9.

The investigation is currently ongoing.