Two people arrested in connection to fatal Creeslough explosion

Gardaí have shared a new update in relation to the fatal explosion that occurred in Creeslough, Co. Donegal, on October 7, 2022.

This morning, Monday May 27, 2024, Gardaí have confirmed that two people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the tragic incident in which 10 people died.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 40’s, have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

They are being detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in Donegal.

The investigation into the explosion at a building complex in Creeslough continues and is co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.

While the investigation is led by local Gardaí in the Donegal Division, they are supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

Other agencies that are also supporting the investigation include the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The fatal explosion, which occurred on the afternoon of Friday, October 7, 2022, tragically claimed the lives of 10 people. Many others were also injured.