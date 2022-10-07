Two people arrested & charged over death of four-year-old boy

Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick, have been investigating the death of a four-year-old boy, and have now arrested and charged two people relating to the incident.

This morning, a man and woman were charged over the death of the four-year-old boy in Limerick.

The man aged in his 30’s, and woman aged in her 20’s were both arrested on Thursday, October 6.

The four-year-old boy died in Rathbane, Co.Limerick on Saturday 13, March 2021, after he sustained serious head injuries.

The tot was originally treated in Limerick before being brought to Children's Hospital Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin. He tragically passed away just a few days after.

The man and woman were both due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning, Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10.30am.

Gardaí released a statement to say that their investigations are still ongoing.