Two Irish midwives receive awards for their outstanding work

Nearly all midwives feel like saints sent from heaven, here to help us through one of life’s biggest challenges and fears — the unsung heroes during our hour of need. They truly are wonderful human beings who deserve all the praise in the world.

That’s why we were particularly delighted to hear that two Irish midwives have been given prestigious awards for their outstanding work. Irish brand WaterWipes, supported by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance (INHA), are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund: Aisling Dixon, community midwife, and Bernadette Darcy, a midwife at Mayo University Hospital.

The Pure Foundation Fund acknowledges excellence in midwifery and nursing, recognising the incredible work of midwives and those nurses involved in the pregnancy, birth and postnatal journey. Aisling Dixon and Bernadette Darcy were selected as the Irish winners by a panel of representatives from WaterWipes, the INMO and INHA.

To celebrate their outstanding work, each of the winners have been awarded a Pure Foundation Fund trophy and €2,500 for their department to continue to improve the care of parents and babies.

Aisling Dixon, a self-employed community midwife with the Community Midwives Association, was nominated by colleague and fellow midwife Nanni Schluenz. Aisling enables women to access homebirths, as well as support them in the hospital for post-natal check-ups and appointments.

Evidence-based care and woman-centred services are key tenets of Aisling’s work and she strongly believes in providing women with the information they need for making personal choices in their pregnancy journey. Nanni said “it is incredible what she gives to midwives, mothers and babies equally.”

Aisling Dixon

Responding to the announcement, Aisling said: “I am so grateful to my colleagues in the Community Midwives Association for nominating me and to WaterWipes for this award. My love for normality in pregnancy and birth and breastfeeding began during my midwifery training and I remain very passionate about providing midwifery-led continuity of care to women. I am delighted that this bursary will help midwives support home births across the country.”

Bernadette Darcy, a midwife at Mayo University Hospital, was nominated by first time mum Michelle Filan for her support and caring nature during a very traumatic time. Things took a dramatic turn after Michelle gave birth, when she suffered an aneurysm leading to serious memory loss with no recollection of having her baby.

Bernadette provided exceptional care to Michelle in aiding her recovery. “Words can’t express how thankful we are to Bernadette during this worrying time,” says Michelle. “My Guardian Angel Bernie cared for me and my son Coby with dignity and respect.”

Bernadette Darcy

Overwhelmed by the award, Bernadette said: “I love my job, it is extremely rewarding and fulfilling. I'm also fortunate to work alongside an amazing team. Our patients are at the forefront of everything we do, so to be nominated for this award by a new mother that I cared for means so much to me. Thank you so much to the WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund – this prize will go a long way in benefiting our department and the work that we do.”

Judging panel member Ailbhe O’Briain, WaterWipes HCP Marketing Manager UK & Ireland commented: “We were thrilled to see so many outstanding nominees who are doing incredible work across the country and it was a very challenging decision for the judging panel to select two winners.”

“This has truly been a year like no other and so many healthcare practitioners have risen to the challenge. We set up the WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund to recognise the hard work of midwives and nurses involved in baby and infant care – Aisling and Bernadette are true champions of their profession. I am also delighted to share that WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund will be happening again in 2021 to help continue to highlight midwives and nurses who go above and beyond to provide outstanding care.”

WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund 2021 nominations will open later this year for new and expectant parents, healthcare colleagues and for self-nominations to be submitted. Please visit WaterWipes.com and socials for updates.