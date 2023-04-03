Two Gardaí among five hospitalised following Dublin crash

Five people have been hospitalised, including two members of An Garda Síochána following a car collision in Dublin.

The crash took place yesterday evening, Sunday April 2, on the Crumlin Road area of Dublin 12.

A Garda spokesperson revealed the incident took place at around 8.35pm when an official Garda car collided with another vehicle.

Emergency services were called and quickly arrived on the scene. Five individuals were then transported to St. James’ Hospital to receive medical treatment.

None of the injuries obtained from the crash are believed to be life-threatening.

The road has since reopened to the public again.

Councillor on Dublin City Council, Daithí Doolan, released a statement to Twitter after the incident occurred that reads, “Reports of a serious incident involving a Garda car on Crumlin Rd. I hope everyone is okay”.

“Thoughts are with the injured and emergency services”, he added.