Two essential products to protect your skin this autumn

With September being Skincare Awareness Month and the beginning of colder months ahead, it's just as important now to protect your skin from external elements. Two key products to include in your autumn/winter routine are the SPF50+ Hydrating Defence and Hydrating Lip Balm SPF15, both from Australia’s no.1 cosmeceutical skincare brand, asap Skincare.

SPF50+ Hydrating Defence

A 3-in-1 primer, moisturiser + SPF, this hero product provides very high UVA + UVB protection, while intensely hydrating the skin.

As harmful UV rays do not disappear post-summer, a crucial benefit of the asap SPF50+ Hydrating Defence is that it contains ingredients such as the latest technological and superior UV filters available. Powerful antioxidants, Niacinamide and Turmeric, fight premature skin ageing, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and keep skin healthy, while Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture and promotes firmer, smoother skin. SPF50+ Hydrating Defence also contains natural minerals such as Zinc + Iron Oxides, which provides enhanced protection against blue light and hyperpigmentation – something that we should all be conscious of with colder nights spent in front of the TV.

The lightweight, non whitening + non shine formulation rapidly absorbs into the skin. Its skin-perfecting, invisible tint finish is the perfect base for makeup and helps to even skin tone and reduce redness. Suitable for all skin types and skin concerns, apply daily to face, neck and décolletage 20 minutes prior to sun exposure and as required throughout the day.

Hydrating Lip Balm SPF15

A lip balm that hydrates, protects and smooths lips, this handbag hero will create a barrier between lips and the cold, dry weather. Contains Niacinamide to deeply moisturise, powerful antioxidants to protect against free radical damage, and Alpine Rose to help reduce cold sore occurrence – a common issue for many at this time of year.

With SPF15 to protect against UV rays, the Hydrating Lip Balm is the perfect accompaniment to SPF50+ Hydrating Defence, for the ultimate protection of the skin. This product may be applied with lip colour or on its own, and is suitable for all skin types.

asap Skincare is available to purchase on www.asapskincare.ie and in asap Skincare salons nationwide.