SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Two essential products to protect your skin this autumn

by

With September being Skincare Awareness Month and the beginning of colder months ahead, it's just as important now to protect your skin from external elements. Two key products to include in your autumn/winter routine are the SPF50+ Hydrating Defence and Hydrating Lip Balm SPF15, both from Australia’s no.1 cosmeceutical skincare brand, asap Skincare.

SPF50+ Hydrating Defence

A 3-in-1 primer, moisturiser + SPF, this hero product provides very high UVA + UVB protection, while intensely hydrating the skin.

As harmful UV rays do not disappear post-summer, a crucial benefit of the asap SPF50+ Hydrating Defence is that it contains ingredients such as the latest technological and superior UV filters available. Powerful antioxidants, Niacinamide and Turmeric, fight premature skin ageing, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and keep skin healthy, while Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture and promotes firmer, smoother skin. SPF50+ Hydrating Defence also contains natural minerals such as Zinc + Iron Oxides, which provides enhanced protection against blue light and hyperpigmentation – something that we should all be conscious of with colder nights spent in front of the TV.

The lightweight, non whitening + non shine formulation rapidly absorbs into the skin. Its skin-perfecting, invisible tint finish is the perfect base for makeup and helps to even skin tone and reduce redness. Suitable for all skin types and skin concerns, apply daily to face, neck and décolletage 20 minutes prior to sun exposure and as required throughout the day.

Hydrating Lip Balm SPF15

A lip balm that hydrates, protects and smooths lips, this handbag hero will create a barrier between lips and the cold, dry weather. Contains Niacinamide to deeply moisturise, powerful antioxidants to protect against free radical damage, and Alpine Rose to help reduce cold sore occurrence – a common issue for many at this time of year.

With SPF15 to protect against UV rays, the Hydrating Lip Balm is the perfect accompaniment to SPF50+ Hydrating Defence, for the ultimate protection of the skin. This product may be applied with lip colour or on its own, and is suitable for all skin types.

asap Skincare is available to purchase on www.asapskincare.ie and in asap Skincare salons nationwide.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.