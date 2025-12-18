Two Cork hotels just launched a massive New Year sale

If your New Year's resolutions include "travel more" and "stop wasting money on things you don't need," then listen up. Two Cork hotels have just launched a seriously decent sale that'll have you booking a city break or airport getaway before you can say "dry January doesn't start until February, right?"

Trigon Hotels are running a New Year room sale at both The Metropole Hotel in Cork city centre and the Cork International Hotel near the airport. The sale kicked off on St Stephen's Day and runs until January 11th, covering stays throughout the entire year. Yes, the whole year. Time to get your 2025 travel plans sorted while everyone else is still recovering from Quality Street overload.

City centre glamour at The Metropole

The Metropole Hotel sits pretty on MacCurtain Street, which means you're basically in the heart of everything Cork has to offer. Shops, cafes, galleries, the English Market… it's all within walking distance. Perfect for when you need a proper weekend away that doesn't involve scrolling through the same four apps on your couch.

Right now they're offering 20% off Room Only, Dinner Bed and Breakfast, and Bed and Breakfast packages. Twenty percent off is nothing to sniff at, especially when you're booking somewhere with a bit of Victorian elegance and that "treat yourself" energy we're all craving after the chaos of Christmas.

The Metropole Hotel in Cork captured at sunset.

Airport hotel that actually makes sense

Now, if you're one of those people who gets irrationally stressed about early morning flights (same), the Cork International Hotel might be your new best friend. They're offering a Stay, Park and Fly package that lets you park at the hotel and stroll over to Cork Airport without the 5am panic sweat.

They've got 15% off packages including Room Only, Dinner Bed and Breakfast, Bed and Breakfast, and that Stay, Park and Fly deal. It's genuinely handy if you've got an early departure or you're landing late and can't be arsed with logistics. Plus, with all the European routes flying out of Cork now, this could be your gateway to spontaneous city breaks that don't involve Dublin Airport queues.

Cork International Hotel offers modern comfort in a scenic setting.

Bonus voucher deal

Here's the cherry on top: if you buy a €100 voucher at either hotel, you'll get an extra €20 for free. That's basically free money for anyone who already knows they want to book something later in the year or needs a birthday gift sorted for that friend who's impossible to buy for.

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, said they want to give guests "a chance to relax and recharge their batteries after a busy Christmas period." Honestly? After the month we've all had, a night away with zero responsibilities sounds like actual heaven.

Whether you're planning a proper weekend exploring Cork city or you need somewhere to crash before jetting off somewhere sunny, these deals are worth a look. The sale runs until January 11th, so you've got a couple of weeks to make your move before everyone else catches on.

For more information on what's available and to book, head to themetropolehotel.ie or corkinternationalairporthotel.com.