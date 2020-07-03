Twitter launches new initiative to help domestic violence victims

Twitter is partnering with Safe Ireland (@SafeIreland) – the national policy and services hub for 39 frontline domestic violence service members throughout the country – to launch a new prompt to help fight domestic abuse. Safe Ireland’s services have experienced a surge in calls, needs and demands particularly over the past few weeks, as women and children are presenting with the double trauma of lockdown and months of abuse.

The feature is an expansion of Twitter’s #ThereIsHelp initiative, which provides resources to vulnerable people and encourages them to reach out and get support when they need it. When people in Ireland search for domestic violence and associated information on Twitter, they will be served a prompt, which directs them to support services provided by Safe Ireland.

"Twitter is pleased to collaborate with Safe Ireland and launch this feature dedicated to addressing domestic violence. We recognise that tackling this challenging issue requires collaboration among all parties involved – public, private and NGO. We hope that this partnership will help ensure people can access and receive support when they need it the most.” says Ronan Costello, Senior Public Policy Manager, Twitter.

"Now that we are emerging fully from lockdown it is vital that survivors of domestic violence know that there are expert supports available in communities throughout the country,” says Mary McDermott, Co-CEO of Safe Ireland.

“This partnership with Twitter helps to get the message directly to survivors, and those close to them, that they are not alone and that they do not have to live with abuse and control in their homes, not in lockdown, not ever. It is so important that we continue to bring this type of voice and visibility to the issue of domestic violence.”

The #ThereIsHelp search prompt for gender-based violence is also available for people in Denmark, India, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the UK, the United States and Vietnam.

Victims of domestic abuse seeking help or advice are encouraged to visit SafeIreland.ie.