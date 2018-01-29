SHEmazing!
Twitter is p*ssed that Kesha lost to Ed Sheeran at last night’s Grammys

Last night's Grammy Awards ceremony was full of touching moments and gripping performances, but few caught the attention of the viewing public quite like Kesha's powerful rendition of her song, Praying.

Joined by a host of female singers all dressed in white, the singer gave an emotionally charged performance of the song she wrote amid the very public lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of sexual and emotional abuse.

Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day were just some of the women to join the star on stage.

The fierce performance ended with Kesha wiping tears from her face as she hugged her fellow artists.

Earlier in the night, Praying lost out to Ed Sheeran's Shape of You in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, leaving many angered fans questioning the judging process.

Some argued that Ed's hit single, which contains lyrics about admitting a woman's body, was not an appropriate winner given that the award organisers had thrown their support behind the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a thing or two to say about the whole debacle.

