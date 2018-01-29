Twitter is p*ssed that Kesha lost to Ed Sheeran at last night’s Grammys

Last night's Grammy Awards ceremony was full of touching moments and gripping performances, but few caught the attention of the viewing public quite like Kesha's powerful rendition of her song, Praying.

Joined by a host of female singers all dressed in white, the singer gave an emotionally charged performance of the song she wrote amid the very public lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of sexual and emotional abuse.

Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day were just some of the women to join the star on stage.

The fierce performance ended with Kesha wiping tears from her face as she hugged her fellow artists.

Earlier in the night, Praying lost out to Ed Sheeran's Shape of You in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, leaving many angered fans questioning the judging process.

Some argued that Ed's hit single, which contains lyrics about admitting a woman's body, was not an appropriate winner given that the award organisers had thrown their support behind the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a thing or two to say about the whole debacle.

The irony is that the Grammys had a #metoo moment, pretending they care about women when they let Kesha, who’s nominated song was about surviving rape and abuse, lose to Ed Sheeran, who’s nominated song was about objectifying a woman’s body.

& he had the discourtesy to not show. — Diamond Heart (@ARTPOPheaux) January 29, 2018

Kesha really did go through hell and back to release Praying and get nominated for a Grammy, only to lose to an Ed Sheeran song about how he likes a woman's body over a Sia sample #GRAMMYs — greedyforari (@greedyforari22) January 29, 2018

Still not over Ed Sheeran winning a Grammy for a generic song about sex over Kesha’s song about overcoming sexual assault and forgiving her rapist. #GRAMMYs — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 29, 2018

BRUH KESHA DESERVED THAT OVER ED SHEERAN OLD RONALD WEASLY LOOKIN ASS — CENSORED dialogue (@censoredialogue) January 29, 2018

"Ed Sheeran" is a hell of a way to mispronounce "Kesha." — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 29, 2018

Kesha went through years of trauma and abuse, a legal battle lasting for years, and performed one of her best and most emotional performances of her life for Praying Ed Sheeran sang a rejected Rihanna song for Shape Of You — Like corn on the kob (@kobcritic) January 29, 2018

the Kesha performance was so powerful but y'all still gave Ed Sheeran the award and Dr. Luke still gets to work in the industry so don't pat yourself on the back too hard, Grammys. — Madison Hartman (@madhartman) January 29, 2018