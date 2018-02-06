Twitter is having the BEST reaction to this body-shaming water bottle

Woman feel societal pressure to slim down every day of the week, and that pressure can become intensified on the journey to walking down the aisle.

Losing weight for your wedding has become the norm, with bridal fitness classes and crash diets littering the internet.

Thankfully, the body positivity community has made gorgeous plus size brides more visible, but the pressure remains for many, and this can manifest in damaging slogans on workout products targeted towards brides-to-be.

Oh, please tell me this doesn't mean what I think it means. Please. pic.twitter.com/USgy8QBA5d — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) February 6, 2018

One water bottle advertised on ASOS carries the slogan 'Shedding for the Wedding,' encouraging brides to tone their muscles for the big day.

Discovered and tweeted by Danish body positive comedian Sofie Hagen, the responses under her original tweet are beyond hilarious.

Rather than acknowledging the sad truth that the bottle is referring to toning up for the big day, Twitter users are responding with alternative meanings for the term 'shredding' and we're kind of living for it.

Check them out for yourself for a bit of a laugh, but please remember: The only thing to shed from this situation is body negativity.

Gotta get rid of those incriminating documents somehow. — David Callaghan (@DavidCallaghan) February 6, 2018

I think it means making some coleslaw for the buffet. The bottle is for making the dressing. Don't worry. — yoyohanna (@yoyohanna) February 6, 2018

If you shred every document related to your poor credit history before you get married he'll never know about your shopping and gig/festival addiction. pic.twitter.com/8ynzJF1Uy2 — Rosie Ryves-Webb (@princessrosier) February 6, 2018

For confetti? — Fran Bowes (@DarthNarf201) February 6, 2018