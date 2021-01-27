Kristen Stewart is the image of Princess Diana in new biopic

30-year-old actress, Kristen Stewart is taking on quite possibly her most poignant and challenging role to date — she’s playing the people’s princess, Diana, in a brand new biopic titled Spencer.

The first images of Stewart dolled up in her Diana costume have been released, clearly showing that Stewart is the spitting image of the late Princess of Wales.

Taking on this exciting, high-pressure role, Kristen revealed in a previous interview with InStyle that she hasn’t “been this excited about playing a part in so long.”

However, the former Twilight star confessed that there was one aspect in particular about playing Diana which she was most nervous about. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she explained.

Diving into Diana’s past and her tragic story, Kristen added, “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly.”

Spencer is set over a very critical weekend in Diana’s life, in which she decides to end her marriage to Charles, the Prince of Wales. It is set over three days, during one of her last Christmas visits to Sandringham estate, as part of the royal family.

“Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Kristen explains, adding, “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer.”

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Other cast members featuring in this revealing biopic include Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible, Fallout). While there is no definite release date yet, Spencer is due to premiere this autumn, ahead of the 25-year anniversary of Diana’s death, according to Indiewire.