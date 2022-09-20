Twilight actress Ashley Greene announces birth of first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Twilight actress Ashley Green and her TV personality husband Paul Khoury as they welcome their first child into the world together.

Ashley shared the wonderful news with her 2M Instagram followers by posting a gorgeous photo of the newborn wrapped in a red blanket.

In the captioned of the adorable post, the 35-year-old revealed that the tot was born last Friday, as well as announcing the sex and name of the baby.

She penned, “And just like that- everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered”.

“The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world. Kingsley Rainn Khoury. 09/16/2022”.

Plenty of famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Jar of Hearts singer Christina Perri wrote, “Ahhhhh congrats mama!!!!!!”.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD LITTLE KINGSLEY CUTIE!!!!!!”, penned The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. The X-Factor winner Leona Lewis added, “Blessings to you and your angel”.

Ashley’s Twilight co-star, Peter Facinelli, who also welcomed a baby into the world this month said, “Can’t wait for baby play dates”.

Ashley and her husband Paul tied the knot in July, 2018 after having got engaged in 2016 while on holiday in New Zealand.

The pair revealed they were expecting their first child together in March by sharing a beautiful selection of black and while snaps of them embracing and holding up their baby scan.

When announcing the news, Greene said, “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. “ cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby”.