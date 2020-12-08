Twelve festive nail designs we’re absolutely loving this season

It’s that time of year again — time to decide just what sort of festive nails you want to wear this Christmas season.

While it might not seem like such a big deal, it really is. Afterall, you’re going to be looking at and dealing with these nails for at least two weeks, and arguably the best two weeks of the year. So you better make sure you absolutely love them.

December is the time to get creative with your nails and opt for something fun and festive. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of 12 nail designs which are sure to keep your spirits up this Christmas season.

If you’re still in need of some nail inspo, then here it is!

Green Stardust

These nails are a bit on the simple side, but we’re absolutely obsessed with this shimmery, iridescent green look — perfect for the holidays!

instagram.com/blossom.street

Reindeers and Glitter

How cute are these little Rudolf topped nails? Mixing and matching is really in right now too.

instagram.com/sophies_nails20

Boughs of Holly

These festive nails really bring holly into the holi-days! Get it? Because ‘holly’…

instagram.com/hilarydawnherrera

Starry Candyfloss

We adore this paired-back look, featuring hand-painted gold stars, which would look pretty and festive on any coloured base.

instagram.com/_nailsbynatalie_

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

If you love your muted colours but still want to have a bit of fun with your nails this season, then this is the design for you!

instagram.com/nails.byliz

Festive Mash Up

Okay, so you’re a little bit indecisive — that’s alright. The solution? Just get a little of everything.

instagram.com/sophies_nails20

Tinsel Town

Another subtle look which we’re really loving right now. If you want a nail design that’s not going to annoy you come January then this could be a strong contender.

instagram.com/nailpolishsociety

Here Comes Santa Claus

On the other hand, this fun and festive look is not about subtly at all.

instagram.com/basecoatstories

Christmas Rainbow

While this design might be on the plainer side, it’s still quite creative, ensuring you won’t get bored of it any time soon.

instagram.com/karanailedit

Classy Winter Medley

A classy take on some pretty, festive designs.

instagram.com/lieve91

Changing seasons

If you’re looking for a nail design which focuses more on the season rather than the festivities then this could be a great option for you.

instagram.com/polished_yogi

Christmas Ribbon

Finally, a festive nail design which is so subtle, nobody really knows what they’re looking at unless you tell them — genius!