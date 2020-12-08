Twelve festive nail designs we’re absolutely loving this season
It’s that time of year again — time to decide just what sort of festive nails you want to wear this Christmas season.
While it might not seem like such a big deal, it really is. Afterall, you’re going to be looking at and dealing with these nails for at least two weeks, and arguably the best two weeks of the year. So you better make sure you absolutely love them.
December is the time to get creative with your nails and opt for something fun and festive. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of 12 nail designs which are sure to keep your spirits up this Christmas season.
If you’re still in need of some nail inspo, then here it is!
Green Stardust
These nails are a bit on the simple side, but we’re absolutely obsessed with this shimmery, iridescent green look — perfect for the holidays!
Reindeers and Glitter
How cute are these little Rudolf topped nails? Mixing and matching is really in right now too.
Boughs of Holly
These festive nails really bring holly into the holi-days! Get it? Because ‘holly’…
Starry Candyfloss
We adore this paired-back look, featuring hand-painted gold stars, which would look pretty and festive on any coloured base.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
If you love your muted colours but still want to have a bit of fun with your nails this season, then this is the design for you!
Festive Mash Up
Okay, so you’re a little bit indecisive — that’s alright. The solution? Just get a little of everything.
Tinsel Town
Another subtle look which we’re really loving right now. If you want a nail design that’s not going to annoy you come January then this could be a strong contender.
Here Comes Santa Claus
On the other hand, this fun and festive look is not about subtly at all.
Christmas Rainbow
While this design might be on the plainer side, it’s still quite creative, ensuring you won’t get bored of it any time soon.
Classy Winter Medley
A classy take on some pretty, festive designs.
Changing seasons
If you’re looking for a nail design which focuses more on the season rather than the festivities then this could be a great option for you.
Christmas Ribbon
Finally, a festive nail design which is so subtle, nobody really knows what they’re looking at unless you tell them — genius!