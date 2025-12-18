Tweed sales surge 335% as Irish brand predicts 2026 trends

Hands up if you spent the last year doom-scrolling through endless "trench coat buttoned to the TOP" videos and quietly adding yet another structured blazer to your basket at 2am. Because apparently we're all having a collective fashion epiphany and honestly? It's about time.

Irish heritage brand Jack Murphy (yes, the family-run lot who've been doing this since 1922) have just dropped some fairly mind-blowing data that confirms what we already suspected. We're done with disposable fashion. We want pieces that actually mean something, that'll still look class in five years, and that won't fall apart after three washes.

The numbers are wild. Donegal tweed sales jumped 40% between 2024 and 2025. But here's the kicker: men's tweed sales absolutely skyrocketed by 335%. Lads are finally getting it. Heritage materials like tweed, wool and wax are having their main character moment in 2026.

Matthew Murphy from Jack Murphy reckons the whole approach to fashion is shifting. "There's a growing appetite for pieces that feel purposeful and enduring, and people are becoming more expressive, selecting unique, stylish pieces that are full of character," he explains. Translation? We're over the fast fashion hangover and ready for clothes with actual personality.

After analysing everything from 2025 search data to Pinterest's 2026 predictions and what's coming down the runways, they've identified five major trends that'll dominate next year. Spoiler: it's all about craftsmanship, character and pieces you'll actually want to rewear.

The Trench Coat Renaissance Isn't Going Anywhere

If you haven't noticed, the trench coat became the 'It Girl' essential of 2025. It got turned into a meme, plastered all over your FYP, and basically cemented itself as the wardrobe staple to end all staples.

But here's where it gets interesting. According to Vogue, trenches are now doubling as dresses. Not just outerwear anymore but a whole standalone look. Google Trends shows 'trench coat dress' surged 74% for the first time in five years, which tracks with every fashion girlie suddenly treating their trench like a versatile queen that does it all.

Expect 2026 to bring even more experimentation with lengths, materials and structure. The trench is entering its bold era and we're here for it.

Funnel Neck Jackets Are Having a Moment

Searches for 'funnel neck jacket' jumped 75% in December 2025 alone. If you're not familiar, think structured, architectural outerwear with that high collar detail that instantly elevates any outfit from "yeah it's fine" to "okay she's definitely got her life together."

It's all part of this rising obsession with versatile, characterful pieces. The capsule wardrobe mentality is taking over, where you've got your foundational staples mixed with a few statement pieces that can all be shuffled around. Practical but make it chic? That's the 2026 vibe.

Dark Academia Is Back (Did It Ever Really Leave?)

Pinterest Predicts 2026 is calling it 'Poetcore' but let's be real, it's Dark Academia in a new font. The poet aesthetic surged 175% in 2025 and that means we're leaning hard into classic, textured, durable pieces that could genuinely last generations.

Navy tweed waistcoat styled with a coordinating wide-brimmed hat.

This is where those Jack Murphy tweed sales really make sense. We're talking tweed jackets, blazers, corduroy, oversized layered knits and all the romantic detailing your bookish heart could want. Fashion that feels practical and wearable but with emotional depth? Sign us up.

There's something genuinely lovely about this shift. Pieces that feel like they have stories, that you could pass down, that actually get better with age instead of worse.

Country Chic (But Make It Fashion)

Materials are becoming the main event. Country chic is rising fast, with a proper focus on sustainable, durable fabrics like plaid, wool, tweed and wax. Think practical pieces that are comfortable and sophisticated but also timelessly stylish.

C2 Fashion Studio talks about the return to 'fashion solutions that prioritise sensory depth' where trends are shaped by texture, function and sustainability working together. Basically, we're all getting a bit more mindful about what we're buying. Quality over quantity, investment pieces over impulse purchases, materials that were actually made with care.

It's the perfect antidote to years of overconsumption. Fashion that feels good to wear and even better to own.

Sharp Tailoring for That Power Dressing Energy

Runway reviews for Spring/Summer 2026 are already flagging sharp tailoring as a major trend. We're talking evolved power dressing with a heavy nod to '80s luxury (which, according to Pinterest, saw searches jump 225%).

Expect rigid, structured blazers and jackets with high crisp collars and shoulder pads that create a properly defined silhouette. It's bold, it's confident, it exudes main character energy without trying too hard.

The whole vibe is about dressing with intention. Not just throwing on whatever's clean but actually choosing pieces that make you feel like you could run a meeting, close a deal, or simply walk into a room and own it.

Between the trench coat becoming a dress, tweed sales going through the roof, and everyone suddenly caring deeply about fabric quality and craftsmanship, 2026 is shaping up to be a genuinely interesting year for fashion. Less about chasing every micro-trend and more about building a wardrobe that actually reflects who you are.

And if that means investing in a gorgeous tweed piece from an Irish heritage brand that's been perfecting their craft for over a century? Even better.