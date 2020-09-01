TV Presenter, Ruth Langsford opens up about her blended family

The This Morning presenters, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been taking over the popular morning show for the summer, keeping us entertained with their quick banter and hilarious anecdotes, giving us true TV couple goals.

The two have been blissfully married for 10 years now and have an 18-year-old son together named Jack, the younger brother to Eamonn’s three other children from his previous marriage.

Ruth spoke on Loose Women, commenting on their blended family dynamic, remarking that it has never been anything other than loving. “I think it's been fantastic for Eamonn because when we had Jack, the other three didn't live with us, and I think he was always concerned that they might feel that Jack got special treatment or that they might be jealous of him, but that never happened,” Ruth recalled.

“Obviously Eamonn’s got four, and people have said to me does Eamonn treat Jack differently from the other three. And I say absolutely not one iota, as far as he’s concerned he has four children, they are all treated the same.”

“Eamonn's three children from his previous marriage all love Jack and he loves them, and they are all very close. They talk a lot actually with Eamon and I,” Ruth admitted.

The couple took over the main role of presenting ITV's This Morning from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield nearly two months ago. However, Eamonn and Ruth announced last Friday that they will be taking a short break upon Holly and Phil's return, which took place today.