TV personality Vicky Pattison is engaged and we adore her ring

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has gotten engaged, and we absolutely adore her ring!

Taking to social media this afternoon, the 34-year-old reality star shared the wonderful news, revealing that her beau, Ercan Ramadan, got down on one knee while the pair were on holidays together in Dubai.

“I choose you and I'll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat… It'll always be you,” Vicky sweetly wrote in her Instagram caption, alongside a snap of their beach proposal, and another close up shot of her gorgeous engagement ring.

“To our forever @ercan_ram…” she lovingly added.

Meanwhile, equally delighted Ercam shared a similar set of photos to his own Instagram page, writing, “She’s only gone & Said Yes.. My Rock.. Love you forever & always. Can’t wait to begin our new chapter together,” in the caption.

Of course it wasn’t long before Vicky’s wonderful announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends and fans. “Soooooo happy for you!!!! Xxxxx,” gushed former Corrie actress Helen Flanagan.

“Omg! Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!” former Love Island star and mum-to-be Chloe Crowhurst sweetly wrote.

Credit: instagram.com/vickypattison

“This is amazing, deserved this both [heart emoji] great people x,” fellow reality star Chris Hughes commented.

“CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS LOVE BIRDS!!!!!!!!! The best the best the best!!! Xxxxx” model Emma Louise Connolly excitedly wrote.

As many people know, this isn’t Vicky’s first engagement, as she was also due to wed ex-fiancé John Noble back in 2019, with the ceremony to be filmed for a TLC special titled Vicky and John Said Yes.

However, their relationship took a turn when John was photographed grinding with some girls in a Dubai nightclub, resulting in the wedding being called off. Vicky went ahead with the docu-series anyway though, changing the title to Vicky Pattison: The Break Up, with the focus on Vicky getting over her heartbreak.

Not long afterwards, Vicky and Ercan started seeing each other, deciding to move in together nine months after her split from John.

Huge congratulations to both Vicky and Ercan on their lovely engagement news — we can’t wait to hear all about their lavish wedding plans!