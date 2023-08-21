TV host Sinead Kennedy announces she’s expecting second child

Sinead Kennedy is expecting her second child!

Congratulations are in order for Sinead and her husband Conor Kirwin as they have revealed they will have another little one joining their family.

The former Winning Streak host has revealed that their second child is due to be born in November and that the family is 'thrilled' to have another baby on the way.

Kennedy announced her pregnancy on social media, ahead of an upcoming magazine feature about her brilliant news, which is coming out tomorrow.

Sharing the wonderful news to her 34.4K Instagram followers, Sinead posted a snap of herself on the cover of Irish Country Magazine as she cradles her blossoming baby bump.

The expectant mum captioned the exciting post, “A bit of NEWS. Conor, Indie and I are thrilled that another little person will be joining our crew in November”.

Sinead then thanked the team at Irish Country Magazine for helping her throughout the cover shoot.

As she’s dressed in red and white, she added, “Also loving the subtle, not so subtle, rebel county colours”.

The Today presenter closed off by adding, “EDIT: I should have thanked the baby for my fuller lips! Definitely my favourite feature of pregnancy”.

Many fans of Kennedy’s rushed to the comments to congratulate her and Conor on their exciting news.

“Huge Congratulations to you & Conor!”, penned one fan.

A second wrote, “Congratulations Sinead! Amazing news for you, Conor and Indie”.

“Ah gorgeous news congratulations”, added another commenter.

Sinead and Connor tied the knot with a beautiful ceremony in Kerry back in 2014 and went on to welcome their daughter, Indie, into the world in March 2021.

Congratulations again to Sinead and Conor as they prepare to welcome another member into their family.