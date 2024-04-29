TV host Andy Cohen celebrates milestone for daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen has been celebrating a big milestone for his daughter Lucy.

The reality TV host and executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise is marking his youngest child’s birthday.

As Lucy turns two years old, Andy has penned a sweet tribute to his daughter on her special day, revealing she ‘surprises him every day’.

As well as being a dad to Lucy, Andy has a five-year-old son named Benjamin.

The 55-year-old headed to Instagram to share the heartwarming message about his daughter to his 5.5M followers.

Andy unveiled a cute photo of him holding Lucy in one arm, while also showcasing a gold balloon in the shape of a ‘2’ in his other hand.

In the caption of the post, Cohen wrote, “Lucy is Two! It is so exciting getting to know my daughter; she’s a smart, funny sweetheart who surprises me every day”.

“And the female energy Lucy is shining all over this house is welcome and needed! It’s getting really fun over here!”.

The Watch What Happens Live presenter then went on to admit, “Marking time through the filter of my children’s growth is blowing my mind at this later stage of my life. Everything feels on double-time but it’s also, as @hodakotb says, right on time”.

Many fans and famous pals of Andy’s flooded the comments with birthday wishes for little Lucy.

Andy welcomed Lucy into the world via surrogate in April 2022. His son was also born via surrogate in 2019.

When announcing his daughter’s birth, Andy stated, “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy”.

The dad-of-two previously spoke to People about how much his priorities changed once he became a dad.

“I’m choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have. I was not someone who ever stayed home, so my priorities have just totally changed”.

Andy, who is a single dad, also explained, “Make sure you have help. Just when I think I’ve had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here. It’s just about juggling time management with the two of them”.