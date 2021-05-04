Tuesday lunchtime sorted: Vibrant cashew chickpea salad

As the days get brighter and warmer, our lunchtime cravings shift from something deeply warming and filling like hearty soup, to craving something a little lighter come lunch time. We wanted something fresh and flavoursome this week, that was going to use all the fresh produce that comes with this time of year, but would still keep us full and see us through the afternoon.

This vibrant quinoa salad ticked all our boxes, with a rainbow variety of colour and great fresh taste with the fresh herbs and flavoursome spices. Our new lunchtime favourite, we decided to share the recipe with you!

You’ll need…

1 carrot

50g dried cranberries

1 can chickpeas

20g fresh coriander

30g fresh parsley

1tsp garlic powder

1tbsp ground/grated ginger

100g green peas

1 red bell pepper

½ red onion

1tbsp maple syrup

200g quinoa

Black pepper

1/4tsp cayenne pepper

1tsp salt

1/4tsp ground turmeric

1tbsp sesame oil

50g raw cashews

400ml cup Water

Pour your quinoa into a pan over a medium heat and add water. Heat until quinoa has absorbed the water and is fluffy and cooked through.

Scoop your quinoa into a large serving bowl.

Next toss in chickpeas, green peas, chopped red pepper and mix into the quinoa.

Pour in sesame oil, followed by ginger, turmeric, garlic powder and salt and pepper. Toss to mix into the salad.

Next, peel and then grate your carrot into the bowl and add dried cranberries.

Finely chop your red onion, fresh coriander and parsley and mix them into the salad.

In a dry pan over a medium heat, add your cashews to toast them. Once they start to brown on each side, turn off the heat.

Immediately add maple syrup, cayenne and salt and stir the cashews the coat them.

Toss them into the salad and serve with a fresh sprig of parsley.