Tuck In! These 5 foods will help boost your immune system

Providing your body with the right nutrients is one of easiest ways to boost your immune system and ward off illnesses like colds and flu. We’re sharing our top five immune boosting foods that you should be buying in your weekly shop this week. Maybe put the ten packets of toilet roll down and pick up one of these instead?

Berries

As well as being the perfect snack for anyone on the go, berries are also chock-full of antioxidants which help your body fight oxidative stress which can lead to illness.

In addition to improving skin tone and nourishing hair, berries provide your body with antioxidants and vitamins which will protect against the standard cold and flu while also reducing the risk of arthritis, macular degeneration and cataracts.

Top tip: Sprinkle berries on your morning porridge for an instant, but natural sweetener.

Yoghurt

While we all know we should stock up on natural yoghurt following a course of antibiotics, it’s also worth including this dairy source in your daily diet.

Be sure to stock up on yoghurt which will provide your body with healthy bacteria and protect the intestines from germs which can lead to illness.

Top tip: If natural yoghurt isn’t to your taste, why not mix it with a variety of berries for a fresh and tasty snack?

Chilies

Let's face it, if you're going to stock up on chilies then winter is the time to do it!

Chilles are chock-full of capsaicin which is known to boost your immune system, so as well as providing some much needed comfort on a cold winter night, a spicy homemade curry will protect the body against illness.

Top tip: Don't overdo it on your first go!

Wheatgerm

A small helping of wheatgerm is one of the easiest ways to protect your body against the typical illnesses which emerge at this time of the year.

Packed full of vitamin E, the consumption of wheatgerm will protect your body against head colds and respiratory infections, so be sure to make this foodstuff a kitchen staple in your home.

Top tip: Sprinkle over cereal or add to your daily juice!

Tea

While most of us drink tea as a source of comfort or merely as a mid-morning or afternoon habit, how many of us know how beneficial our habitual cuppa really is?

Whether you favour black tea or prefer its green sibling, tea is chock-full of antioxidants which will protect the immune system against disease, with studies showing that those who drank tea for a duration of four weeks boasted a stronger immune system than those who didn't.

Top tip: Alternate your daily coffee with a cup of green tea to protect and nurture your body.