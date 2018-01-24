True crime fiend? This new podcast will have you absolutely transfixed

If immersing yourself in the details of a true crime story is one of your favourite ways to pass time, then this new podcast is for you.

13: The Search for Leigh Occhi documents the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl in Tupelo, northeast Mississippi in 1992.

In the midst of Hurricane Andrew, Leigh Occhi went missing, and authorities have spent the last 26 years desperately searching for that one clue or piece of evidence which will lead them to Leigh.

"It is a story that has perplexed and angered North Mississippians for twenty-five years," reads the podcast's description.

"What happened to thirteen year-old Leigh Occhi? In this true crime series from WTVA Podcasts, every angle is pursued. And just maybe, questions will be answered."

The podcast. which is being released episodically by local NBC affiliate WTVA News, is available to download on iTunes and SoundCloud.