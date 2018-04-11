SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Tristan Thompson cheating scandal: The shadiest tweets RN

by

The Internet has been in convulsions attempting to digest the news that Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian, who is currently 9 months pregnant. 

TMZ released a video of Tristan, in which he appears to kiss two women on a night out. Other photos show him kissing another woman in a club, before being spotted entering and leaving a residence with her. 

His alleged lover, and Instagram model who goes by the handle mis.stephaniee, then went further, releasing a sex tape on her Instagram story which she claims shows herself and Tristan in the throws of intercourse. She also claims to be pregnant with his child.

The graphic video has since been removed, along with her Instagram profile. 

Neither reps for the Kardashians, nor Tristan himself, have released a statement regarding the matter, leaving the internet to speculate on the scandal: 

Trending