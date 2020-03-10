Trinity College closes parts of campus over Covid-19 concerns

Trinity College Dublin has agreed to close a number of their indoor spaces, including the Long Room and Douglas Hyde Gallery.

The Book of Kells and Science Gallery will no longer be open to the public.

They are closing the spaces over coronavirus concerns. A case of coronavirus was confirmed on campus last week. The person is believed to have made a full recovery and no other student has been diagnosed with the virus.

The college has urged any students who are travelling back from high-risk areas or those who are presenting with symptoms of Covid-19 to stay away for two weeks.

There are currently 24 confirmed public cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.