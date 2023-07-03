Tried & Tested: INSTAX SQUARE SQ40

Thank you so much for letting me test the new Instax Square instant camera (SQ40) – I’m in LOVE!!

This is the newest member of the Fujifilm Instax family and like the Instax cameras already on the market, the SQ40 is the perfect accessory for those who love to capture their memories on film. This new user-friendly camera is so simple to shoot with and produces high quality instant photos within seconds. The SQ40 fits easily into the hands of the user and is just as simple to use as its predecessors. Beyond loading the film, there is no setup required before you can get snap-happy with this camera. Straight out of the box, the SQ40 feels like a dream. The classic look gives off a vintage vibe while performing all the new and exciting features this camera has to offer. And it fits in perfectly with my vintage look at home too J

The SQ40’s automatic exposure function adjusts for perfect image capture depending on the user’s light conditions. So whether you’re trying to freeze the perfect sunset or nab a photo of your pals in a darkened room, the SQ40 will optimise shutter speeds and the flash to allow for high quality instant photos that come out vibrant and gorgeous.

The SQ40 also has a new selfie mode which is ideal for the photographer who never ends up in the group photos. By turning the camera lens and engaging selfie mode, you can now see exactly what you’re shooting in the view-finding mirror on the lens. Selfies and close up shots are now as easy as ever to capture. Having control over where to point and shoot in selfie mode makes it so simple to produce selfies you're happy to have.

Reminiscent of instant photos one might find in an old memory box from the 90’s, the larger, square shape of the SQ40 film will ensure more is caught on camera with every photo taken. Fujifilm are also launching their new ‘Sunset’ variety film for the SQ40. The soft gradient of this film gives these instant photos a warm glow, bringing a magic hour feeling to every photo. This new ‘Sunset’ instant film comes in packs of 10 exposures and has gradient borders. This film is so cute to use and really brings an extra level of retro to your photos.

All in all, the SQ40 is an excellent addition to the Instax range. Complete with an over the shoulder strap, this camera is the perfect accessory for your everyday adventures. These photos are such an adorable way to capture and share memories with those around you.

I would absolutely recommend it!