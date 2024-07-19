Tried  & Tested: instax mini LiPlay™ Instant Camera

Thank you for letting me try this out – I loved it! From the unbelievably cute new colours (Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze) and textures, sure who wouldn't? The compact size means it’s the perfect summer accessory.

As well as being able to take photos and print them instantly, you can also print images directly from your phone via Bluetooth. And there are lots of different design frames available on the app, so you can really get creative on the go.

But wait, there's more! The instax mini LiPlay™ also has a sound function, so you can record something and attach it to your photo with a QR code – I really loved that bit!!!

After a fab morning in town with my girlfriends, we headed to the seaside for lunch and a lazy afternoon. The instax mini LiPlay™ was super easy to bring along with me. It's compact, stylish, and fits perfectly into my bag. We snapped so many memories, and I was able to share them too. I really love the nostalgic feel from the prints.

In short, the instax mini LiPlay™ is not just a camera; it's a must-have accessory for capturing all those summer day adventures. Totally in love!

Niamh Ryan is from Wicklow, and was gifted the instax mini LiPlay™ to test.