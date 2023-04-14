Tributes paid to rally driver Craig Breen after fatal accident

The world of Irish rally has been paying tribute to the late Craig Breen.

The 33-year-old tragically lost his life yesterday afternoon as he was taking part in the pre-event test for next week’s Croatia Rally. His co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

Craig developed his love of racing from his father Ray Breen, who is a former Irish champion himself. The young driver first began his career in karting, before he moved into a professional rallying career in 2009.

Both the Irish and international rallying communities have been shocked and devastated by the news of Craig’s death.

In a statement following the tragic loss, Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper noted: “The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person.”

“To Craig’s family, his parents Ray and Jackie, his sister Kellie, brother in law Darragh and nephew Bobbie, I wish to extend my deepest condolences and all our thoughts remain with Craig’s co-driver James Fulton. May they all find the strength and support they need at this unimaginably tragic time,” he added.

Hyundai Motorsport, the team which Craig was a part of, has also extended its thoughts and sympathies to his family.

The team behind the World Rally Championship released a statement on their website, in tribute to their lost star. “Despite his success in the WRC, Breen never forgot his roots and remained deeply connected to his native Ireland. He often competed in local rallies and regularly gave back to the community, supporting a number of young drivers in his homeland,” they wrote.

"Craig will be deeply missed by the WRC family and we extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones,” the WRC concluded.

Other driving stars have also showcased their sympathies following Craig’s passsing. “Shocking news. RIP Craig Breen,” Formula One racer Valtteri Bottas wrote on Twitter.

We’re sending our condolences to Craig’s loved ones at this sad time.