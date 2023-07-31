Tributes paid to Irish woman after tragic death in French triathlon

An Irish woman has passed away after competing in a triathlon in France.

48-year-old Sarah Fagan, who was from Dundalk in Co. Louth, took part in the Alp D'Huez triathlon over the weekend.

On Friday, Sarah was competing in the swimming portion of the competition when she got into difficulty in the water and went into cardiorespiratory arrest. She was airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital, but she was sadly pronounced dead on Saturday.

Tributes have since started to pour in for the beloved Louth woman, including from the Setanta Triathlon Club, which Sarah was a member of.

“It is with profound sorrow and shock that we have to announce the passing of our friend and club-mate Sarah Fagan,” the group said in a statement on social media.

The club went on to describe her as “an integral member”, and how she was always eager to volunteer her free time, and to get involved in any event she could.

“Sarah stood out among her peers as she was always smiling, enthusiastic, and willing to help others,” the group penned.

“All her club-mates are devastated at Sarah's passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis,” they added.

Credit: Lionel Royet / Alp D'Huez

The Cuchulainn Cycling Club, which Sarah had been a member of since 2010, also paid tribute to their friend by writing: “Sarah lived life to the full, she was passionate, she had such a positive attitude to life, and had such a huge circle of friends within the club.”

In a statement published to the triathlon’s website, the organisers of the event expressed their sympathies to Sarah’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, who was a member of our community," triathlon director Cyrille Neveu wrote, adding that Sarah's loss is “very difficult to accept”.

An investigation is now underway to determine Sarah’s precise cause of death.