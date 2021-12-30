Treat yourself to some new gym gear this January with FitPink activewear.
The Donegal-based brand has a wide range of products to choose from that will fit whatever activity you want be it running, cycling, or kicking back with a cuppa and the last of the Christmas chocolates.
Mix and match the colours of your FitPink activewear to create your own style whilst being comfortable, supported and feeling your best. The newly-released crewneck jumpers are made of a super-soft fleece lining so are ideal for those wintery walks, and combined with the compression leggings it creates the perfect pair this January.
Since their launch in 2019, FitPink have been partnered with Plan International to support one of their girl-focused campaigns and contribute to the cause with every pair of FitPink leggings purchased. In November of 2021 they hit a huge milestone in raising €10,000 for Plan Ireland.
All of their packaging is made from compostable materials, their tissue paper is acid free and is printed using eco-friendly soy-based ink. By the end of 2021 70% of their garments will have been shipped by sea, which will significantly reduce their carbon footprint. They aim to get to 100% in 2022 so you can shop with sustainability in mind in the New Year. Shop in store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre or online at www.fitpinkfitness.com.