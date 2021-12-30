Treat yourself to some new gym gear this January with FitPink activewear.

The Donegal-based brand has a wide range of products to choose from that will fit whatever activity you want be it running, cycling, or kicking back with a cuppa and the last of the Christmas chocolates.

Luxurious Fleece Lined Cotton Hoodie in Teal €59

Mix and match the colours of your FitPink activewear to create your own style whilst being comfortable, supported and feeling your best. The newly-released crewneck jumpers are made of a super-soft fleece lining so are ideal for those wintery walks, and combined with the compression leggings it creates the perfect pair this January.

Seamless Compression in Purple €49

Since their launch in 2019, FitPink have been partnered with Plan International to support one of their girl-focused campaigns and contribute to the cause with every pair of FitPink leggings purchased. In November of 2021 they hit a huge milestone in raising €10,000 for Plan Ireland.

Sports Leggings with Deep Side Pockets in Black €45

All of their packaging is made from compostable materials, their tissue paper is acid free and is printed using eco-friendly soy-based ink. By the end of 2021 70% of their garments will have been shipped by sea, which will significantly reduce their carbon footprint. They aim to get to 100% in 2022 so you can shop with sustainability in mind in the New Year. Shop in store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre or online at www.fitpinkfitness.com.