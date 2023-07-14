Treat yourself: One of our fave Richard Curtis films is on tonight

The weekend is finally here, and we couldn’t be happier about it!

Even though the weather definitely isn’t the best at the minute, we’re still delighted that Friday evening has arrived at last.

As the working week draws to a close, we’re looking forward to settling in with some snacks, blankets and something great on the telly.

In particular, we’re definitely in the mood to watch a Richard Curtis film. The writer and director is responsible for some of our all-time favourite rom-coms, including the likes of Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Credit: Universal

Luckily for us, RTÉ2 is showing one of the greatest Richard Curtis films tonight – About Time.

This beautiful film from 2013 stars Ireland’s very own Domhnall Gleeson as Tim, who on his 21st birthday, discovers a shocking family secret.

On his momentous day, Tim’s father (Bill Nighy) informs him that all of the men in their family have the ability to travel back in time. Of course, there are a few caveats and rules that he must follow, but for Tim, this news is life-changing.

Credit: Universal

He vows to use his brand-new gift to change the course of his failing love life. A few years later, he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams) in unusual circumstances. The pair hit it off and, with the help of his time-travelling advances, they begin a wonderful romance.

But, as Tim and Mary continue their relationship, will Tim’s gift do more harm than good?

Well, you’ll just have to watch and find out! About Time airs tonight at 9:30pm on RTÉ2.