Treat your mam to Moonpig’s dried flower collection this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to show our appreciation for our mams to thank them for everything they do for us.

If you’re unsure of what to buy your mam as the big day approaches, fear not, as Moonpig has the perfect ideas for every type of mam there is, from the nature-loving to the more sentimental mam and everything in between.

If you want to delight your mam this Mother’s Day, treat her to a beautiful floral extravaganza from Moonpig’s brand new dried flower collection.

These sustainable and stylish dried flower bouquets are crafted with care and designed to stand the test of time. This means your mam can enjoy these blooms for much longer than the average floral arrangement and be reminded of your appreciation for her every time she looks at them.

Give your mam a thoughtful and unique twist on a traditional Mother’s Day gift to express your love for her with one of the eye-catching bouquets from the stunning collection below.

Silky Twist Silk & Dried Flower Bouquet – For the Stylish Mam RRP €34

This bouquet is for the mum who exudes elegance and sophistication. With luxurious silk and dried flowers that weigh 150g, it’s a perfect match for the mum who appreciates timeless beauty and chic style. This bouquet includes a betula bs nat+fruit bunch, helichrysum bunch, phalaris bleached bunch and a temporana pink bunch to add a touch of blush to the home.

Violet Sky Dried Flower Bouquet – For the Nature-Loving Mam. RRP €30

If your mother appreciates spending time out in nature’s beauty, she’ll love this vibrant bouquet. At 121g, these dried flowers bring bold colours and natural textures together to encapsulate bringing the outdoors inside. With lavender, statice lavender, phalaris bleached, polypoquo light blue, and briza in natural green and browns, these dried flowers will brighten up your mum’s day with sunshine vibes.

Pink Dried Flower Bouquet – For the Classic and Elegant Mam. RRP €30

If your mum enjoys a timeless sense of style and appreciates classic beauty, this 312g bouquet is the perfect present for her. With delicate pink hues and graceful blooms, they are sure to melt her heart. Effortlessly tied together with birch, catkins, triticum natural, barley oats medium pink, pink phalaris, pink statice, metallic pink poppy, baby’s breath white and old pink pampas, these florals will be a beautiful addition to your mam’s life.

Bloomposy Pastel Letterbox Dried Flowers – For the Sweet and Sentimental Mam. RRP €15.99

Treat your mam to this delicate bouquet if she likes to find joy in the simple things in life. Incorporating pastel hues with a charming presentation that proves good things come in small packages, this sweet 52g display will put a smile on your mother’s face. Including natural wheat, natural willow, natural oats, natural miscanthus, peach palmspear, lilac phalaris, lavender, rose odillia stem, yellow pampas, pink rodanthe, craspedia and green preserved coa, these lovely dried flowers will bring pure joy this Mother’s Day.

Don’t forget to get your mum a personalised Mother’s Day card from Moonpig’s extensive selection to pair with these gorgeous dried flowers. Choose from cards with heartfelt messages, cheeky jokes, and Irish language designs to drop your mother a line about how much she means to you.