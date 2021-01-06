Treat Yo’ Self: Parks and Recreation landing on Netflix next month

Good news everyone — just as the pandemic had started to go from bad to worse, Netflix decided to throw us a life-line, announcing that famed sitcom, Parks and Recreation will be landing on the streaming service next month!

“Every day is treat yo' self day in 2021. Parks and Recreation comes to Netflix UK/IE on 1 Feb,” the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account revealed this morning.

No matter whether you’re a loyal fan who will be re-watching the series for the hundredth time or if you’re a Parks and Rec virgin, we guarantee watching this hilarious yet heartwarming show can only bring you joy.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Parks and Recreation is an American political satire mockumentary sitcom series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, the same brilliant people behind The (US) Office.

The series stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana. The series starts with Leslie trying to help local nurse, Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) convert a disused construction site into a community park, when she’s met with red-tapism and self-centred neighbours.

The series aired on NBC from April 9, 2009, to February 24, 2015, for 125 episodes, over seven seasons. Throughout its run, Parks and Recreation received several awards and nominations, including 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, a Golden Globe Award win for Poehler's performance, and a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series.

Not forgetting the series featured many Hollywood actors, and even gave a few their initial rise to fame. Other cast members included Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Paul Schneider and Aziz Ansari.

Make sure to tune into Parks and Recreation when it arrives on Netflix this February 1.