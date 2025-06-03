Treat the Dad in your life to FUJIFILM’s personalised photo gifts

Father’s Day falls on 15th June 2025, and for many Irish mums and families, it’s a chance to show the dads and grandads in our lives just how much they mean to us. Whether he’s been your rock, your coach, your storyteller or your shoulder to cry on, this is the moment to say, thank you, Dad—and FUJIFILM has the perfect way to help you do it.

This year, forget the socks and aftershave. FUJIFILM’s Imagine range offers a gorgeous selection of custom photo gifts that turn treasured memories into something tangible, personal, and full of meaning.

Why FUJIFILM is a Father’s Day Winner

1. Memories That Matter

There’s nothing quite like a photograph to stir the heart. Whether it’s a snap from last summer’s family holiday, a throwback of Dad teaching your toddler to cycle, or a selfie with Grandpa and the kids—FUJIFILM turns your digital moments into lasting keepsakes.

2. Thoughtful, Practical, and Fun

With options like personalised mugs, photo jigsaws, and custom mousemats, you can match the gift to the dad. Whether he’s the morning coffee type or a sentimental soul who’d love a canvas print for his office, there’s a perfect pick in the range.

3. Order Your Way

Busy mum life? No problem. Order online at fujifilmimagine.ie, pop into your local FUJIFILM store, or use the Imagine App on your phone.

4. Gifts for Every Budget

With prices starting at just €4.99, you don’t need to break the bank to make a meaningful gesture. Whether it’s a small token or a big statement, every item is crafted with care and quality.

Our Top Gift Picks for Dad This Year

Canvas Prints & Photo Blocks – Add instant personality to his space

Custom Mugs (even heart-handled ones!) – Start his day with a smile

Photo Jigsaws – A unique and playful way to reconnect with memories

Cushions & Cuddly Toys – Perfect for first-time dads or doting grandads

Father’s Day Cards with Your Own Photo & Message – Because words matter

This Father’s Day, let’s go beyond the usual. A personalised photo gift from FUJIFILM isn’t just a present—it’s a memory brought to life. Say thank you with something he’ll cherish forever.

Visit a FUJIFILM store

Order online: fujifilmimagine.ie

Download the FUJIFILM Imagine App – design and order in just a few taps

