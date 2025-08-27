Travis Kelce’s dad shares insight into Travis’ proposal to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s father has opened up about Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift!

Yesterday (August 26), NFL player Travis and music superstar Taylor thrilled fans when they announced their engagement.

The couple have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023. Their romance was first sparked by Travis attending Taylor’s Eras Tour in Kansas City, and admitting that he wanted to meet her after the show.

Now, following the news that they will be tying the knot, Travis’ father has spilled a few details about the proposal.

In an interview with News 5 Cleveland, Ed Kelce revealed that the pair got engaged earlier this month.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” he explained.

Credit: Travis Kelce / Instagram

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” Ed continued, noting that Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, told Travis the same thing.

Proud father Ed went on to confirm that Travis popped the question in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.’ They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great,” he gushed.

“I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know,” he teased further, before adding that he already knew about Travis’ plans to propose for months.

Announcing their engagement on Instagram with photographs from Travis’ proposal to Taylor, the happy couple penned in their joint caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”