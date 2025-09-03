Travis Kelce speaks out for the first time about Taylor Swift proposal

Travis Kelce has broken his silence on his engagement to Taylor Swift!

On August 26, NFL player Travis and pop superstar Taylor thrilled fans when they announced their engagement.

The couple have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023. Their romance was first sparked by Travis attending Taylor’s Eras Tour in Kansas City, and admitting that he wanted to meet her after the show.

Credit: Travis Kelce / Instagram

Now, for the first time since revealing his engagement, Travis has spoken out about the proposal!

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the 35-year-old thanked fans for their well-wishes.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on. It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with,” he teased.

Describing his engagement bubble as “exciting” and “awesome”, the Kansas City Chiefs player reflected on the couple’s first post-engagement outing, as Travis and Taylor appeared at Arrowhead Stadium last week to watch a football game.

“I felt that at the game. It was the first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates, so it was pretty cool. I still get giddy [saying it]. Exciting times. It’s still fresh,” he gushed.

Travis was then asked if he has any advice for the perfect proposal, to which he replied: “You gotta know your gal, or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them. You can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

He continued: “You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it. It might get the creative juices flowing. I would just say, know your partner, know who you’re doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, baby. Everything else will be beautiful.”

While Travis did not spill any specific details about his proposal, he later teased the couple’s excitement to start wedding planning, as he added: “It’s going to go crazy.”

Taylor and Travis jointly announced their engagement on Instagram last week by sharing several photos from their proposal, with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”