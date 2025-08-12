Travis Kelce reflects on how his romance with Taylor Swift began

Travis Kelce has shared a rare glimpse into his romance with Taylor Swift!

The NFL player and global popstar have been dating since the summer of 2023, but tend to keep the details of their relationship private.

Now, following the news that Taylor is set to release a new album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, Travis has chosen to open up about their partnership.

Credit: Travis Kelce / Instagram

Speaking to GQ, the 35-year-old detailed how their successful careers have strengthened their relationship.

“I get to be the plus one. I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows,” he gushed.

“I sort of made her a football fan. She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job,” Travis stated.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing,” he praised further.

The Kansas City Chiefs player then went on to recall that the pair’s romance began “organically”.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically,” he explained.

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organised process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values,” Travis added.