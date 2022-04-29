Travis Barker visits Robert Kardashian’s grave to ask permission to marry Kourtney

It was revealed in the newest episode of The Kardashians that Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker visited her father’s grave to ask his permission to marry his daughter.

While Kim was getting ready to host SNL, her ‘momager’, Kris, told her all about Travis’ plans to marry Kourtney, including him asking permission for her hand in marriage. Kris explained, “He came over and asked for her hand in marriage”.

“It was so sweet and so tender and then he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it”, she continued as she started to get teary-eyed.

As Kim also got emotional, Kris added, “I wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married”.

“I really have to work. I can’t ruin my make-up”, Kim replied as she wiped away tears while trying to practice lines before hosting Saturday Night Live.

The attorney, Robert Kardashian, known for defending O.J. Simpson during his murder trial, sadly passed away after battling esophageal cancer in 2003.

After Travis organised for all of Kourtney’s family to be there when he proposed, with the help of Kris, Barker texted the 66-year-old the speech he had prepared to pop the question to Kourtney. It read, “A year ago today I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took.”

“You’ve been one of my best friends for years. I’ve admired you and adored you for so long. You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”.

The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee in October 2021 on a beach in Santa Barbara.