Travis Barker teases baby name but daughter Alabama isn’t keen

Travis Barker has been sharing baby name ideas.

The Blink-182 drummer is expecting his first child with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and has revealed what name he thinks is the ‘greatest of all time’.

While chatting with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with ex-partner Shanna Moakler, Travis announced his favourite moniker, but Alabama isn’t keen on it.

Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

Having a conversation about his favourite baby name with Complex, Travis admitted, “I like Rocky 13”, which made his teenage daughter burst into laughter and reveal, “That's so bad!”.

Barker went on to say, “That's this name that's just been going in my head lately”, before Alabama joked, “Even he knows it's bad”.

“It is, it is bad”, the 47-year-old added as he explained the meaning behind the name.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time”.

Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

Closing off the interview, Alabama asked, “So, you're gonna name your kid Rocky 13?”, to which her dad replied, “Possibly”.

As well as expecting his first child with Kourtney Kardashian and being dad to Alabama, Travis shares 19-year-old Landon and his 24-year-old step-daughter Atiana with Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney also shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick- 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope and eight-year-old Reign.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Travis and Kourtney, who announced they were expecting their baby boy back in June, have already teased that they have a name chosen for their son.

After Kourtney posted a collection of photos from their gender reveal party last month, Barker commented, “I already know his name”, sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans have already been trying to guess which moniker the couple will choose for their baby boy, with many fans convinced it could be Elvis because back in 2021 Travis said, “Our son’s name would be Elvis”, under Halloween photos of his reality star wife.