Transform your hair with vegan haircare brand Mayraki Professional range.

You may not have heard of the Mayraki Professional brand yet, but you will as it’s a vegan haircare brand that is growing in popularity due to the efficacy of it's ingredients and how they are sourced. It’s a natural haircare brand founded by a group of hair professionals and herbalists with a mission to provide solutions for the endless hair and scalp problems experienced by many.

They focus on developing products that effectively solve hair and scalp issues and improves the hairs condition. Mayraki aims to make beautiful hair a lifestyle and philosophy. Having luscious and shiny locks doesn’t have to harm the environment and damage your hair. Gorgeous hair will always come guilt-free, sustainably sourced ingredients that help out local farmers and keep the environment safe. Mayraki products nourish from the inside-out to achieve healthier, fuller, shinier hair with healthy hair growth and scalp without any tedious or difficult procedures.

With Mayraki, a simple routine, simple steps, and natural ingredients produce remarkable, lasting results. Bad hair days will be a thing of the past and voluminous, satiny-soft, and luxurious hair will be the new standard.

The name Mayraki was hewn from the Greek word “Meraki,” which means “to leave a piece of yourself in your work.”

They have dedicated years to scientific research and combined the latest haircare technology with the purest organic ingredients to produce their high-quality extensive range of hair products.

We’ve tried and tested the range and here are some of our favourites:

Mayraki Weightless Essential Oil Nutritive Treatment – RRP €44.22 or £36.86 GBP

A must-have on every beauty shelf, this nutritive treatment combines the latest hair care science with the goodness of nourishing natural ingredients. This rich-textured, concentrated hair treatment is formulated with multiple organic floral and plant oils, together with a multi-peptide complex to reinforce the barrier function of hair cuticles and restore strength and shine to dry and damaged hair. The ultimate hair mask that works wonders in any situation. Available on the official website and Amazon.

Mayraki Ultimate Botanical Moisturising Hair Oil – RRP €57.98 or £48.32 GBP

This moisturising hair oil is a wonderful gift for anyone who has been searching for a natural oil for all hair types. Mayraki Ultimate Botanical Moisturising Hair Oil is a professional solution featuring a precious blend of 16 natural plant oils to inject powerful energy into your hair. The lightweight formula is easily absorbed to deeply moisturise hair strands, tame frizz and flyaways, replenish moisture and nutrition, improve dry and split ends, stop breakage and ultimately leave your hair looking and feeling healthier, smoother and shinier all day long without any oily residue. Available on the official website.

Mayraki Lash & Brow Restoration Growth Solution – RRP €88.44 or £73.71 GBP

Thinking of a special present for a beauty-holic in your life? Mayraki Lash & Brow Restoration Growth Solution is your answer. This drug-free formula contains maximum strength peptides and botanicals, infused with a key nutrient that is vital to lash health. The serum also aids the ability of lash and brow follicles to naturally produce keratin genes, a key structural component of thick, full brows and lashes. When applied daily, the Lash & Brow Restoration Growth Solution will significantly increase eyelash growth by as much as 27% after just two weeks of use, and up to 70% in just 38 days. Available on the official website and Amazon.

Silky Smooth Proactive Hair Repairing Treatment – RRP €58.91 (full price €96.30 – limited time offer) £32.39 GBP (Full price £80.26 GBP)

The perfect gift for friends and family who travel frequently or just lead a very busy lifestyle. Constant use of heat and other styling tools, product build up, time zone changes as well as climate and environmental factors can all result in dull, unruly hair. Mayraki Proactive Hair Repairing Treatment contains essential nutrients and herbs with the power to completely transform and heal your hair. This sulfate-free, paraben-free and silicone-free hair care product provides fatty acids and vitamins that actively promote shine and rejuvenate silky smooth-textured locks, giving you a salon-level before and after. Available on the official website and Amazon.

For more information on the rest of the range, visit their website here.