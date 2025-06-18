Trailer released for Bruce Springsteen biopic with Jeremy Allen White

We finally have a trailer for Hollywood’s latest music biopic!

In March of last year, 20th Century Fox announced that they were producing a film based on the life of 20-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter, Bruce Springsteen.

Now, ahead of its release later this year, fans have finally been treated to a first look at Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Earlier today, 20th Century Fox took to social media to release the first trailer for the film, which stars The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as the 'Born To Run' singer. The trailer can be viewed below:

According to its official logline, the film "chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 'Nebraska' album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past.”

The synopsis continues: "Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Springsteen fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts so far, with one writing on Instagram: “Well. Trailer made me tear up, so that's me sold.”

“It’s like Jeremy Allen White inhabited Bruce Springsteen in this performance. I can’t wait to see the film,” another praised.

Alongside Jeremy Allen White, the cast will also include the likes of Cobra Kai’s Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen’s guitar tech, Succession’s Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager, and Adolescence’s Stephen Graham as Bruce’s father, Douglas Springsteen.

The film has already had the approval of ‘The Boss’ himself, with Bruce Springsteen visiting the set numerous times throughout filming last autumn, as well as the beginning of this year. During one visit, the 75-year-old and White were pictured sharing a hug on set.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will debut in cinemas on October 24.