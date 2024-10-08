Trailer released for Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet

We finally have the official trailer for A Complete Unknown!

Back in July, Searchlight Pictures released their first teaser trailer for their upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, starring Dune actor Timothée Chalamet.

Now, ahead of the film’s premiere later this year, fans have been treated to a full-length trailer for A Complete Unknown!

The trailer is available to view below:

The film, which stars Chalamet as the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, will be set “in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s”.

As per the logline by Searchlight Pictures, A Complete Unknown “follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

Alongside Chalamet, Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro will star as musician Joan Baez, who once had a relationship with Dylan. Fight Club’s Edward Norton will play the late singer Pete Seeger, while Maleficent’s Elle Fanning will take on the role of love interest Sylvie Russo.

Credit: Spotlight Pictures

Following the trailer’s highly-anticipated release, many excited fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“Holy s**t this actually looks very good. Excited for it!” one fan exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter.

“This… actually looks better than I expected,” another praised.

“I am so ready for this film,” a third fan added.

Credit: Spotlight Pictures

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, director James Mangold explained why the film features live performances of Chalamet singing as Bob Dylan, rather than dubbing his vocals with studio recordings.

“If Timmy’s brave enough to stand out there and make himself vulnerable, throwing himself at this, I should be brave enough to stand behind the camera and shoot. And Timmy was a partner in this. He very much wanted to," he detailed.

A Complete Unknown will be arriving in cinemas worldwide this Christmas Day.