Trailer: ‘Maid’ is Netflix’s harrowing new series about motherhood & survival

Netflix have just dropped the raw and empowering trailer for their brand new TV series, Maid, which is due to land on the streaming service this coming October 1, and we’re absolutely in awe.

In essence, Maid is a story about motherhood and survival. Inspired by Stephanie Land's New York Times best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, this inspiring Netflix series follows a young mother who left her abusive partner in search of a job and a home.

Willing to do whatever it takes, Alex gets a job cleaning houses as she fights to survive for her child and build them a better future.

The series stars real-life mother and daughter duo, Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral), along with Nick Robinson (Melissa & Joey, Jurassic World), Anika Noni Rose (Disney’s The Princess and the Frog) and Billy Burke (The Twilight Saga).

The series is created by Molly Smith Metzler who is also expected to executive produce alongside John Wells, Erin Jontow, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom, and author Stephanie Land.

Maid is set to land on Netflix in just a few short weeks, with all 10 episodes due to premiere on October 1. In the meantime, check out the harrowing trailer below.