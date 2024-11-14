Trailer for Jack Whitehall’s Christmas comedy film has been released

Jack Whitehall is preparing to bring some Christmas cheer this festive season.

Jack in Time For Christmas, a ‘part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue’, is the comedian’s latest project that will have you crying tears of laughter this December.

The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video movie has been released today and we already know it’s one to add to our watch list this Christmas.

The clip opens with Jack explaining, “Tryna get back in time to see my family for Christmas”, before he learns that all flights from America to the UK have been cancelled.

Credit: Amazon MGM studios

The message, “It’s 4 days before Christmas but it’s not what you know, it’s who you know”, flashes on screen after fans get a glimpse of Daisy May Cooper, Michael Bublé and Jimmy Fallon.

Later, Whitehall can be seen on a private jet with Dave Bautista, before he joins Rebel Wilson on a train and shares a laugh with Tom Davies.

Amid the chaos of meeting up with his famous pals, Jack tries his hand at dog sledding, bobsleighing and even witnesses Bublé tasing Santa in front of a group of children.

“Planes, trains and sleighs… Will Jack get home in time for Christmas?”, teases a final message on-screen.

Credit: Amazon MGM studios

The official Amazon Prime Video synopsis reads, “In this hilariously festive feature, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas”.

“With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. A stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time”.

Jack in Time For Christmas lands on Prime Video on December 3.

Watch the full trailer below: