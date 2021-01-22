Trailer: ‘Free Britany’ documentary is being released next month

It’s just been announced that a brand new documentary about the widely reported ‘Free Britney’ movement, titled Framing Britney Spears is airing next month, and we for one can’t wait to watch.

The documentary will follow the pop princess’s explosive career, leading to her public breakdown and her father’s conservatorship, as well as legal battles and the #FreeBritney movement which has cropped up in recent years.

Watch the trailer for Framing Britney Spears here;

The documentary which is part of The New York Times Presents docuseries, will air on US television channel FX and FX On Hulu in just a few short weeks on February 5.

From the trailer we can see that the doc will feature many interviews with people close to Britney, as well as others who were involved in her legal battles and conservatorship, and fans who have been leading the #FreeBritney movement.

In one clip from the trailer someone says, “She accepted that the conservatorship was going to happen, but she didn’t want her father to be conservator.”

In another clip a woman questions, “Why is her dad making all of her decisions? Why is she still in this?”.

39-year-old Britney Spears has been under her father’s conservatorship since 2008, when she experienced severe mental health problems resulting in her hospitalisation.

For those who don’t know, conservatorship is a legal concept whereby a court appoints a person to manage an incapacitated person or minor's financial and personal affairs. The conservator's duties include overseeing finances, establishing and monitoring the physical care of the conservatee or ward, and managing living arrangements.

The court had initially granted Britney’s father conservatorship on a temporary basis, however, it was then made permanent a few months later leaving Britney still under her father’s control to this day.