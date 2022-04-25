TOWIE’s Sam Faiers shares adorable family photo & bump-update

Former The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers took to Instagram to share a sweet snap and pregnancy update as there is “not long now” until her third baby will be here.

Sam posted the black and white photo of her cuddling her children, Paul (6) and Rosie (4), with her beautiful growing baby bump on full display.

The reality television star captioned the post, “Hey everyone, I hope you’re all having a lovely Sunday. Little bump update, not many changes apart from its bigger, tighter & very heavy, not long now”.

“We have the birthing pool ready to go, baby grows have been washed and mentally preparing myself for months & months of sleepless nights (im pretty sure the weeing all night & broken sleep is to get us ready for when baby needs feeding at night)”.

She continued, “My world is about to change again for the third time”.

“I cant help but keep thinking who are you little one? Who will you look like? Will you be a boy or girl? What will you be when you grow up?”.

Friends of the 31-year-old shared kind and excited messages for Faiers in the comments. Her sister Billie wrote, “Beautiful”, followed by heart emojis.

Luisa Collins, known for appearing on The Apprentice and Big Brother penned, “So exciting”, with heart emojis.

Another mum-to-be reality star, Charlotte Crosby, added just heart emojis to the gorgeous photo of Sam.

Sam announced her pregnancy in November on Instagram with the caption, “Soon to be a family of 5. We have a spring baby on the way. We’re so happy and blessed. Ps keeping this little one a secret”.